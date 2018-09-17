Fall in love with Wellington at new Main Street festival

The first ever Fall in Love With Wellington Festival, set for the weekend of Sept. 29 and 30, will help usher in autumn.

Main Street Wellington director Jenny Arntz said she expects between 40 and 50 vendors and nonprofit organizations to attend the event, which will be held in front of village hall but have activities that stretch throughout the downtown area.

“We really want to bring the community together with this,” she said. “It’s part of our new mission at Main Street: strengthening the spirit of Wellington.

“It’s still a main focus to try and build up our businesses and local economy but there’s also a big component of doing events and community-building. We thought that making our mission all-encompassing would be a positive step.”

Events will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday with a soup and bread bake off followed by a pet costume contest, live music, a Dukes pride pep rally, conferment of a Wellington citizenship award, and a chance to take on village and school officials in an obstacle course race.

On Sunday, an apple and pumpkin bake-off will start festivities at 11:30 a.m. Disney princesses Belle, Moana, Anna, and Elsa will greet attendees from noon to 2 p.m. before square dancing and live music takes over the square for the rest of the afternoon.

A scarecrow contest will be held both days, with entries featured in and around downtown businesses. A public vote will decide winners in three categories: overall favorite, Wellington pride, and best use of found objects.

The favorite will receive a $100 gift card to The Platinum Petal while the Wellington pride and found objects winners will receive $50 cards for Wellington Music and Farm & Home Hardware, respectively.

Plans are already being formulated for next year’s festival, which include a vintage baseball game with the Ohio Village Muffins and Lady Diamonds. The traveling teams stopped by the village in July to compete in a double-header against village residents and officials.

“We just want people to get out and see the good things we have going on,” Arntz said. “There’s a lot to highlight between great local musicians, friendly people, and nice little businesses.”

