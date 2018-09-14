Linemen head to hurricane-battered N.C.

Courtesy photo

Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative is sending five linemen to help with Hurricane Florence power restoration efforts in North Carolina. The crew left Friday morning with a bucket truck, derrick-digger, pole trailer and a pick-up truck headed to Wytheville, Va. with the intention of assisting South River Electric Membership Corporation in Dunn, N.C. Located about 40 miles south of Raleigh, South River is an electric cooperative with 43,000 members. On Friday morning, it reported 5,000 members without power but had suspended restoration efforts due to safety concerns. Ohio’s mutual aid response is organized through the Ohio Electric Cooperatives Safety and Loss Control. A total of 54 line workers from 11 Ohio electric cooperatives left Friday morning to assist eastern North Carolina cooperatives.