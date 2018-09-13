Yoga studio opening downtown

A new downtown Yoga studio will soon open its doors to newcomers and experienced practitioners alike.

Simply Yoga, owned by Tessa Owen of Spencer, will operate at 134 West Herrick Ave.

A grand opening will be held Sept. 29 and 30 during Main Street Wellington’s Fall in Love With Wellington festival.

Sign-ups for free, 30-minute yoga sessions will be accepted on the 29th and will be redeemable the following day.

“I love yoga so I decided to go through the teacher training,” Owen said. “There’s not really any close, local studios. As I got deeper into my own practicing, it occurred to me that Wellington might like to have its own yoga studio. I started giving classes at Inner Circle and people responded well to it. They wanted more times and options, so at that point I went ahead and found a location.”

Classes will be one hour long once the studio is open full-time and range between three skill levels: gentle, beginner, and Vinyasa.

Vinyasa is a yoga style that strings together postures with zero or minimal break in-between. It is also referred to as “flow” yoga.

“Every class will start with a few minutes of centering, then our flow, and we’ll end with five to 10 minutes of relaxation,” Owen said.

“I’m also going to be taking suggestions from the community on what they want to see. We’ll add options as we need to and as interest is shown.”

Owen said the benefits of yoga are not limited to one or a few demographics and can help high school athletes in a variety of ways.

“I would say yoga is for everybody,” she said. “For athletes, the breath work that we do will help increase endurance and relax the mind, which decreases anxiety. Yoga increases mobility and balance, which also comes in handy for athletes and for anyone as they age.

“We’re trying to incorporate mobility into all of our workouts. A weightlifter could have bad form or bad mobility when they’re working out, and yoga can help with that.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Simply Yoga, a studio owned and operated by Tessa Owen of Spencer, will open downtown at the end of September. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_d2276281119c73715a1d8b5270be309a.jpg Simply Yoga, a studio owned and operated by Tessa Owen of Spencer, will open downtown at the end of September. Courtesy photo