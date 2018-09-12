Tour seven incredible historic Wellington homes

A bicentennial tour of seven historic Wellington homes will be offered from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Dating from the 1820s to the 1920s, the homes are located on South Main Street, East Herrick Avenue, and Forest Street.

“We are very excited about this year’s tour during our bicentennial celebration year,” said Christina Jordan, president of Main Street Wellington, which is organizing the event. “Wellington’s last home tour was in 2014 and some of our homes have never been open to the public.”

Interest in touring the historic homes of Wellington is a tradition that dates back to the 1970s when the downtown district and many of the community’s fine homes became listed by the U.S. Department of Interior on the National Register of Historic Places.

Consider arriving early to spend time in downtown Wellington. Walking tour booklets for shops as well as for South Main Street homes will be available at no cost.

Advance tickets are $12 each. They are available at Wellington Implement, 625 South Main St.; Village Market, 816 North Main St.; Apple’s Market, 209 East Herrick Ave.; Platinum Petal, 110 South Main St.; and Main Street Wellington, 118 West Herrick Ave.

They will also be for sale at Main Street’s Fall in Love with Wellington festival on Sept. 29 and 30.

On the day of the tour, tickets will be $15 and sold only at Wellington town hall from noon to 3:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets holders must redeem tickets for tour wristbands and maps at town hall during that period as well. Parking is available behind town hall and Union School Park.

This is an adults-only tour and not suggested for children younger than age 12. No photographs will be allowed. Visitors may be asked to wear provided shoe covers while in the homes. The homes are not handicapped accessible.

The home tour committee is also publishing an adult coloring book supported by the Wellington Women’s League with photographs by Katherine Musgrove from Raining Sunshine Studio and Al Leiby from Memory Lane that will feature homes and other Wellington landmarks.

Proceeds from the home tour and adult coloring book benefit the programs of Main Street Wellington.

For more information, call 440-647-3987 or visit www.mainstreetwellington.org.