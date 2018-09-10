PHOTOS: Kindergarten begins at Westwood

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Sweltering temperatures forced kindergartners to wait an extra two days to begin class at Westwood Elementary School, but the time finally arrived on Friday. Little ones were spotted getting settled into Lindsay Jameyson’s classroom, greeting each other and building towers with blocks.

Lisa Thompson, mother of incoming kindergartner Connor Thompson, said the day always inspires bittersweet feelings after sending other children through the Wellington Schools. “It’s always hard,” she said. “You love to watch your children grow. I have four children and the oldest is starting this year as a high school freshman. Seeing your baby start kindergarten makes you a little sad, but it also makes you proud to watch him stand up, walk in, and just go for it.”