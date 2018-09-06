Main Street looks toward another 20 years

The 20th anniversary of Main Street Wellington comes with an updated mission statement.

The nonprofit organization has long held the goal of “Strengthening the spirit of Wellington.” Its board has voted to broaden its vision: “Main Street Wellington strengthens the spirit of our community by working with local government, businesses, and community members. Together, we strive to be an attractive destination that showcases the multitude of services we have to offer.”

“We are proud of our accomplishments, but recognize the support from the village of Wellington, our members, volunteers, sponsors, the Community Foundation of Lorain County, and the Wellington Women’s League is essential to our success,” said board president Christina Jordan.

The upcoming Fall in Love with Wellington festival will highlight many reasons to love Wellington, said Main Street director Jenny Arntz: The friendly people, the can-do attitude of local businesses, the passion and dedication of the schools and safety services, and a beautiful historic downtown.

“Please walk around town later this month and vote for your favorite scarecrow or decorated pumpkin,” she said. “Visit one of the many crafters, vendors, nonprofit booths, enjoy live local music, play a game, enter a contest, or dust off your dancing shoes (or) boots at the square dance. There is something for everyone.”

Main Street Wellington recently received the opportunity to receive a $10,000 matching grant from the Don J. Pease Fund by Jeanne Pease, as administered through the Community Foundation of Lorain County.

The match is based upon membership. Individuals can join for $25 per year, households for $50, and nonprofits for $100. Businesses can be supporters at $150 or “dollar a day” members at $365.

“We work tirelessly to deliver fun, affordable entertainment to the community and need your continued support. Join us at the festival. Become a member. Help us ‘strengthen the spirit of Wellington,’” Jordan said.