Tour local history sites on Sept. 23

Six stops make up the 2018 Southern Lorain County Historical Road Show Tour, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Learn about the past through local historical societies and their museums and treasures:

• The Spirit of ‘76 Museum, 201 North Main St., Wellington. Theme: Yours Truly, A.M. Willard Art Show.

• Pittsfield Township Historical Society, Pittsfield Township hall, 46118 Rt. 303. Theme: Toys, Dolls, Bikes.

• Penfield Historical Society, 41012 Rt. 18. Theme: Farm Equipment.

• Huntington Historical Society, 27001 Rt. 58. Theme: Early Settlers’ Day.

• LaGrange Historical Society, 113 South Center St., LaGrange. Theme: The Early Years.

• Rochester Historical Society, end of South St. Theme: Civic Clubs of Old.

Take the family and get a stamp at each tour location to enter a drawing for a $100 gift card.