FDA calls fair food sensation dangerous

Remember Kaila Gallagher?

We met her at the Lorain County Fair, where she was testing out “dragon’s breath,” also known as dragon eggs, dragon balls, heaven’s breath, or nitro puff.

“They taste like Froot Loops,” she told us, even allowing reporters to taste them and see how they made smoke pour out of our mouths and noses.

Look, the treats seemed cool at the time — they certainly helped folks chill in the hot temps during Fair Week — but now the U.S. Food and Drug administration has issued a warning against them.

“Liquid nitrogen, although non-toxic, can cause severe damage to skin and internal organs if mishandled or accidentally ingested due to the extremely low temperatures it can maintain,” the FDA said in an Aug. 30 statement. “Inhaling the vapor released by a food or drink prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption may also cause breathing difficulty, especially among individuals with asthma.”

The agency’s safety alert advises consumers to avoid eating, drinking, or handling foods prepared using liquid nitrogen at point of sale and immediately before consumption, citing a risk of injury.

The FDA has become aware of severe and in some cases life-threatening injuries due to foods prepared with liquid nitrogen right before your eyes.

If you’ve experienced injury due to eating dragon’s breath at the Lorain County Fair or anywhere else, the FDA advises consulting a health care professional.

A frozen novelty food that found popularity at the Lorain County Fair has been deemed hazardous by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_dragon-1.jpg A frozen novelty food that found popularity at the Lorain County Fair has been deemed hazardous by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise