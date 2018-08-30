PHOTOS: Class is back in session in Wellington!

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Another summer vacation came to an end for Wellington students on Wednesday as they filed into class to kick off the 2018-2019 school year. Westwood Elementary School first-graders proudly marched to lunch and spoke of summer adventures. Fourth-graders at McCormick Middle School were shown their new lockers and given a tour of the building while Wellington High School students said hello to old friends and went over their class schedules.

Teacher Megan Birchfield introduces her fourth-graders to McCormick Middle School office secretary Debbie Kimmich.

Students go over details of their courses Aug. 28 during an open house at Wellington High School.

WHS seniors Kaitlyn Whitaker, Alexis Lehmkuhl, and Erin Frenk say hello.

McCormick eighth-graders Cooper McConnell, Blake Browand, Marshall Mull, and Hayden Fleming catch up during study hall.

Westwood third-graders Olivia Smith, Rowan White, Kaitlyn Fuller, Hunter Conklin, Carah Hykes, and Noah Chappelear talk about their summers.

WHS office aide Lauren Shibley and secretary Karen Wright go over daily tasks.

First grade students line up for lunch at Westwood.

McCormick eighth-graders smile for the camera.

WHS senior Meredith Becher organizes her locker.

WHS freshmen get ready for work in advanced placement language arts class.

McCormick seventh grade coding students Cloey Tansey and Whitney Kirschner talk about their summer.

Students peek out from Jennifer Garrett’s first grade classroom.

WHS junior Tom Logar is walked through the building library by technician Chris Stumphauzer.

Morgan Pilgrim’s first grade class poses for a group shot.