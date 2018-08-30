Posted on by

PHOTOS: Class is back in session in Wellington!

, ,

Teacher Megan Birchfield introduces her fourth-graders to McCormick Middle School office secretary Debbie Kimmich.

Teacher Megan Birchfield introduces her fourth-graders to McCormick Middle School office secretary Debbie Kimmich.


Students go over details of their courses Aug. 28 during an open house at Wellington High School.


WHS seniors Kaitlyn Whitaker, Alexis Lehmkuhl, and Erin Frenk say hello.


McCormick eighth-graders Cooper McConnell, Blake Browand, Marshall Mull, and Hayden Fleming catch up during study hall.


Westwood third-graders Olivia Smith, Rowan White, Kaitlyn Fuller, Hunter Conklin, Carah Hykes, and Noah Chappelear talk about their summers.


WHS office aide Lauren Shibley and secretary Karen Wright go over daily tasks.


First grade students line up for lunch at Westwood.


McCormick eighth-graders smile for the camera.


WHS senior Meredith Becher organizes her locker.


WHS freshmen get ready for work in advanced placement language arts class.


McCormick seventh grade coding students Cloey Tansey and Whitney Kirschner talk about their summer.


Students peek out from Jennifer Garrett’s first grade classroom.


WHS junior Tom Logar is walked through the building library by technician Chris Stumphauzer.


Morgan Pilgrim’s first grade class poses for a group shot.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Another summer vacation came to an end for Wellington students on Wednesday as they filed into class to kick off the 2018-2019 school year. Westwood Elementary School first-graders proudly marched to lunch and spoke of summer adventures. Fourth-graders at McCormick Middle School were shown their new lockers and given a tour of the building while Wellington High School students said hello to old friends and went over their class schedules.

Teacher Megan Birchfield introduces her fourth-graders to McCormick Middle School office secretary Debbie Kimmich.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_100032-1.jpgTeacher Megan Birchfield introduces her fourth-graders to McCormick Middle School office secretary Debbie Kimmich.

Students go over details of their courses Aug. 28 during an open house at Wellington High School.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_7541-1.jpgStudents go over details of their courses Aug. 28 during an open house at Wellington High School.

WHS seniors Kaitlyn Whitaker, Alexis Lehmkuhl, and Erin Frenk say hello.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_092435-1.jpgWHS seniors Kaitlyn Whitaker, Alexis Lehmkuhl, and Erin Frenk say hello.

McCormick eighth-graders Cooper McConnell, Blake Browand, Marshall Mull, and Hayden Fleming catch up during study hall.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_095242-1.jpgMcCormick eighth-graders Cooper McConnell, Blake Browand, Marshall Mull, and Hayden Fleming catch up during study hall.

Westwood third-graders Olivia Smith, Rowan White, Kaitlyn Fuller, Hunter Conklin, Carah Hykes, and Noah Chappelear talk about their summers.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180830_104732.jpgWestwood third-graders Olivia Smith, Rowan White, Kaitlyn Fuller, Hunter Conklin, Carah Hykes, and Noah Chappelear talk about their summers.

WHS office aide Lauren Shibley and secretary Karen Wright go over daily tasks.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_092325-1.jpgWHS office aide Lauren Shibley and secretary Karen Wright go over daily tasks.

First grade students line up for lunch at Westwood.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180830_105929.jpgFirst grade students line up for lunch at Westwood.

McCormick eighth-graders smile for the camera.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_095537-1.jpgMcCormick eighth-graders smile for the camera.

WHS senior Meredith Becher organizes her locker.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_093212-1.jpgWHS senior Meredith Becher organizes her locker.

WHS freshmen get ready for work in advanced placement language arts class.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_092939-1.jpgWHS freshmen get ready for work in advanced placement language arts class.

McCormick seventh grade coding students Cloey Tansey and Whitney Kirschner talk about their summer.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_094944-1.jpgMcCormick seventh grade coding students Cloey Tansey and Whitney Kirschner talk about their summer.

Students peek out from Jennifer Garrett’s first grade classroom.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180830_105710.jpgStudents peek out from Jennifer Garrett’s first grade classroom.

WHS junior Tom Logar is walked through the building library by technician Chris Stumphauzer.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180829_092744-1.jpgWHS junior Tom Logar is walked through the building library by technician Chris Stumphauzer.

Morgan Pilgrim’s first grade class poses for a group shot.
https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_20180830_105406.jpgMorgan Pilgrim’s first grade class poses for a group shot.