LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: Narrow win in junior demolition derby

Sunday’s junior division demolition derby at the Lorain County Fair came down to two stalled cars and a race to get one of them to turn over.

Kolby Smallwood of Marysville narrowly edged his opponent and took home first place — it was the first time he’d entered competition in Lorain County but not his first victory this year.

“I’ve also won derbies in Crawford County, Putnam County, and Medina County,” said the 15-year-old. “I just wanted to get out there today and have a good run. The second place car’s battery terminal fell off, so his car wouldn’t turn over when he was trying to start it. Mine was just hot and had to cool down for a second.”

More than 20 drivers ages 12 to 17 competed in the junior circuit with thousands of dollars in prize money available across all divisions. Each junior driver was accompanied in their car by an adult.

Smallwood drove a Chevy Lumina and frequently found a way to avoid getting trapped against the wall or tied up in group crashes.

The winner said those aspiring to become junior division drivers shouldn’t be afraid to make it happen.

“Believe in yourself and hit them hard,” Smallwood said.

Kolby Smallwood of Marysville and family friend Jacob Gilliam celebrate a first place finish in Sunday's junior division demolition derby at the Lorain County Fair. A cloud of smoke engulfs the pit after a plethora of crashes. A pair of cars collide after breaking free from a crowd.