Lip-sync: Safety forces jam to ‘My Town’

Ask and ye shall receive — when residents pleaded for Wellington safety forces to jump on the trend of making lip-sync videos, police, firefighters, and EMTs delivered.

Set to “My Town” by Michael Stanley, a video released Monday shows uniformed officers, fire crews in turnout gear, and South Lorain County Ambulance District workers dancing and having a whole lot of fun.

” Oh, and this town is my town, all right? Love or hate it, it don’t matter, ‘cause I’m gonna stand and fight,” Stanley croons while emergency workers party along with the wail of Stanley’s electric guitar. “This town is my town — she’s got her ups and downs, but love or hate it, it don’t matter ‘cause this is my town.”

The video was shot by Andy Cianciola and Dan Hatton and showcases the best of what Wellington offers — cookouts, kids doing cartwheels, pets, and friendly public servants always ready to help.

There’s even an air guitar solo by assistant fire chief Bill Brown and firefighter Kenny Knapp!

The lip-sync fun culminates as police, firefighters, and EMTs are joined by a big crowd in front of town hall. That segment was filmed Aug. 7 as Wellington celebrated National Night Out, an annual campaign in which communities all over the nation meet to build relationships with police.

The video is “Dedicated to the Great Citizens of Wellington, Ohio.”

Wellington police officers sing along to “My Town” as they celebrate all the village has to offer. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_01-1.jpg Wellington police officers sing along to “My Town” as they celebrate all the village has to offer. Courtesy photos Assistant fire chief Bill Brown and firefighter Kenny Knapp bust out an air guitar performance. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_03-1.jpg Assistant fire chief Bill Brown and firefighter Kenny Knapp bust out an air guitar performance. Courtesy photos

Staff Report