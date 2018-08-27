Vigil to mourn lives lost to overdoses

A vigil will remember the 132 lives lost to accidental overdose in 2017, many right here in our town.

International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed in Lorain County from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 at the Sunset Terrace Building, Lakeview Park, Lorain.

The event is free and open to the public. It aims to reduce the stigma of drug-related death, remember all those affected by overdoses, and stimulate discussion on drug policy.

Resource tables will be available for anyone who needs information on medication safes, disposal pouches, treatment and recovery support, naloxone training, sober living, and education.

Local residents will share personal stories related to loss and recovery, stigma, and resources available in the community.

No community — from big urban centers such as Cleveland and Lorain down to suburbs like Amherst and Oberlin to small, rural towns including Wellington, LaGrange, and Kipton — is immune to overdose.

In 2016, overdoses involving opioids killed more than 42,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Aug. 31 event is sponsored by the Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services Board of Lorain County. Nicole Stanley, an Americorp VISTA through ADAS, is urging people to get involved with International Overdose Awareness Day.

“My goal is to bring more compassion towards the lives and families affected by addiction by reducing the stigma in our community,” she said.

To volunteer, email Stanley at nstanley@lorainadas.org or call the Lorain County ADAS Board at 440-282-9920.