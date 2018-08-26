LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: ‘On your mark, get set, go!’ at fowl race

photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

In a race featuring chickens, ducks, and turkeys running through an obstacle course, things expectantly didn’t always go as planned. Some of the birds refused to move and some even escaped the course and tried to make a break for freedom Friday during the Junior Fair’s fowl race at the Lorain County Fair. Participants coaxed their animals through a course consisting of a chair to spin in, a couple of pool noodles to jump over, and crates for the fowl to run around.

Cody Slimak of Oberlin guides his turkey around a series of green crates.

Keith Squire of New London keeps his chicken inside a yellow rope ring while the audience cheered. He won first place in the junior division of the fowl race.

Spencer Gottschling of Elyria walks his chicken through a shallow pan of water.

Victoria Dular of Grafton guides her chicken through the race blindfolded. She won first place in the senior division.

Angelina Aulisio of Elyria walks her chicken down a plank of wood.

Noah Clegg of North Ridgeville has his fowl knowledge tested during a rapid questioning. Questions included: What is a male called? What is a female called? What is a baby called? What is the incubation period? Do males lay eggs?

Lidsey Pfenninger of Oberlin nudges her chicken over a pool noodle.