LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: Dogs cool down in style

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Scout loves water and toys, so entering the Dock Dogs competition at the Lorain County fair made perfect sense. The Australian shepherd belongs to Syla Raynes of Vermilion, and we spotted her practicing on the dock and pool set up at the fair. It takes repetition and Scout’s favorite toy to get him used to jumping into the water. Raynes trains at local facilities or at parks that have a dock and lake but “nothing compares to crystal clear water, so some dogs might freak out,” she said.