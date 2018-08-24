PHOTOS: At the fair, the more the merrier!

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Walking around the Lorain County fair on Thursday evening was a maze, as groups of family and friends zigzagged their way through the throng. The hours after work ends and school lets out are often the busiest at the fairgrounds, and the energy was infectious. Food lines wrapped around vendor stands, amusement rides were packed at every turn, and smiles were plentiful.

Look at the size of that cotton candy! Joseph Markle of North Ridgeville is prepared for a sugar rush.

Aren’t Annabelle and Evelyn Baker of Nova Township a little too young to drive a monster truck? Not at the fair!

Crystal Burger of New London lets out a scream while her daughter Madison Howell smiles wide on a thrilling coaster called G Force.

Tammy Lopez of Lorain holds onto the horses of Natalee Clayton and Johnathon Velez.

Connor Morris of LaGrange and Mia and Enzo Piazza of Avon hold onto plush toys they’ve won.

Crystal, a miniature pony, is going to be shown for the first time. Taylor Wallace of Elyria gives her coat a shampoo and condition.

Genna Comber of Sheffield Lake rubs the face of a goat through a fence.

Using his bare hands, Adam Duke of Carlisle Township makes “slop,” a pasty combination of water and pig feed.

A hungry lamb takes a bite out of its cage.

Out of Eden, a tribute band to The Eagles, gathers a hand-clapping crowd.