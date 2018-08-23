LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: Holy smokes! Truck-pull brings crowds

Chase Smith drives his 1973 Chevy just about 200 feet off the lead at 329.964.
Mud spews beneath the tires of Brayden Barnett’s 1981 Chevy.
Ryan Lorentz falls behind with his 294.931 pull, taking last place in the 2.6 diesel category.
Dale Bennet lands fourth place with his 2004 Chevy he called “Social Security.”
Branden DeFrank has spectators on their feet after blowing past the 300-feet mark.
Jeffrey McCullough takes his open semi “Red” to the end of the track with a first-place pull.
Wesley Henry’s semi puffs black smoke as it stalls near the 194 mark.
Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest
Oohs and aahs spread through the grandstands as drivers competed in the Lorain County Fair pull-off. Fifty-one contestants drove their weighted diesel trucks and semis down a muddy track. Exhaust fumes blackened the air and engines thundered as several blew past the 300-foot marker, sending spectators in an uproar.
Branden DeFrank took home first place in the 2.6 diesel class with a pull of 338.863. Jeffrey McCullough landed first place in the open semi class with a pull of 351.251. Joe Giulitto and the truck he named “Sneeki Pete” finished at the top of the big rigs with a pull of 353.424.
