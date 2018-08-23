LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: Holy smokes! Truck-pull brings crowds

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Oohs and aahs spread through the grandstands as drivers competed in the Lorain County Fair pull-off. Fifty-one contestants drove their weighted diesel trucks and semis down a muddy track. Exhaust fumes blackened the air and engines thundered as several blew past the 300-foot marker, sending spectators in an uproar.

Branden DeFrank took home first place in the 2.6 diesel class with a pull of 338.863. Jeffrey McCullough landed first place in the open semi class with a pull of 351.251. Joe Giulitto and the truck he named “Sneeki Pete” finished at the top of the big rigs with a pull of 353.424.