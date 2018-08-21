PHOTOS: Fun at the fair with fuzzy friends

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | AIM Media Midwest

The Lorain County Fair is always an exciting time for area 4-H members and their families as they show animals and compete in events. Here are some photos showing participants and their furry friends staking their claim for another year of fair fun.

Brody Schlechter of Oberlin shows off his goat, Chase.

Jolee Wissinger of Wakeman and her goat, Smarty, took home a first place showmanship trophy.

A pair of goats get some rest before a busy week.

We caught them in the midst of an important conversation.

One of many bunnies at the fair finds a comfy resting spot.

An albino bunny grabs a quick bite to eat.

A pair of cows glance at passing spectators.

Abby Sittingerio of Wakeman and Gracie Groot of Oberlin try to keep a group of sheep from running off.

Darla, a miniature horse from Oberlin, says hello to attendees.

A Clydesdale horse and its owner show off for a crowd of spectators.

Heart Attack, a Heart and Pat Benatar cover band, entertains a sizeable crowd outside the main grandstand.

A group of baby birds shuffle about.

Cousins Greta Westphal of Key West, Fla., and Desmond Pischel of Medina get an up-close look at a tractor.

Dakota Miller and Claire Ensign, 2017 horsemanship king and queen, greet this year’s contestants.

Horsemanship queen contestants Savannah Engelman, Norina Hawke, Lillian Thompson, and Kaitlin Wise await results from judges.

Lillian Thompson of Amherst leads her horse in front of judges.

Taylor Michel of New London and her horse, Cat, go for this year’s queen crown.

Hannah Robinette of Grafton and her horse make rounds during competition.