Sunny with a chance of money

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Dominic Edwards grabs money as it falls from the sky. He was randomly chosen from the audience to compete in the Kidbucks game show, a new sight at the Lorain County fair. Zipped into a rectangular chamber, Edwards stuffed fistfuls of “Kidbucks” into a pouch as the cash swirled in the air around him. Bills embellished with a gold circle were worth $10 each. Edwards snatched two bonus bucks and 37 regular bucks for a total of $57. He redeemed a stuffed monkey animal and was entered into a raffle to win a brand new bicycle.

In a pair of safety goggles, Dominic Edwards of Wakeman tries to grab as many bills as he can as they blow around him.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_9677.jpg In a pair of safety goggles, Dominic Edwards of Wakeman tries to grab as many bills as he can as they blow around him.

Game show host Don Bothwell adds up how much money was caught.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_9680.jpg Game show host Don Bothwell adds up how much money was caught.

For playing the Kidbucks game, Edwards won a stuffed animal monkey.