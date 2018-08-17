Harrison Ford named top Featherlite dealer

Courtesy photo

Harrison Ford of Wellington has been named the top Featherlite dealer in overall sales for 2017. In addition, the North Main Street dealership has been named the top horse trailer dealer and top living quarters dealer. Additional awards earned included the Award of Excellence and Outstanding Regional Dealer for the Great Lakes region. Harrison Ford has been a Featherlite trailer dealer since 2011, joining a network of more than 180 locations across the United States and Canada.

“Featherlite is honored to recognize Harrison Ford for their excellence in the Featherlite dealer network and the entire trailer sales industry,” said director of dealer sales Brad Alden. “Their team shows a great commitment to enhancing their customers’ trailer buying experiences and providing excellent customer service.”

Pictured are dealer sales director Brad Alden, territory sales manager Angie Hook presenting awards to Jim Moir, Rodney Harrison, and Steven Garner.