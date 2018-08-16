Brighton church gets new steeple

A new $22,000 steeple is being installed at Brighton Congregational Church, 22086 Rt. 511, and members are thanking one man in particular for getting the project moving along.

Church trustee Owen Butler passed away unexpectedly in 2017 but had lobbied for a new steeple since the previous year.

He’d always believed it was important for the church to have a taller steeple and one featuring a cross, according to deacon John Heyman.

“This project will be great for our church and for our members but it’s also in honor of Owen’s memory,” Heyman said. “He had a vision of a steeple with a cross on top of it. He believed that came from God so he brought it before the church council.”

Campbellsville Industries of Kentucky and Simonson Construction Services of Ashland have carried out the two-week construction project.

The steeple stretches roughly 20 feet higher than its predecessor with a cross that’s easy to see from a distance.

“We all wanted to honor Owen’s vision,” Heyman said. “Losing him came as a real shock, totally unexpected.”

Workers put finishing touches on a new steeple Aug. 16 at Brighton Congregational Church. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_church.jpg Workers put finishing touches on a new steeple Aug. 16 at Brighton Congregational Church. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise