Congratulations, bingo winners!

Robert Nahm of Amherst is the big $500 prize winner in the summer bingo contest run by the Amherst News-Times, Oberlin News-Tribune, and Wellington Enterprise!

Our office got a flurry of happy visitors Aug. 16 as readers rushed to check the bingo cards they’ve been stamping with numbers included in the paper each week.

As the first to reach us with a verified bingo on all numbers, Nahm won the coveted cover-all prize.

Within minutes, Paul Pasternak of Amherst and Gloria Scott of Wellington came through the doors to win $25 each.

John Whitman of Oberlin was the final $25 prize winner.

Don’t worry, there’s still time to win!

A “second chance” drawing will be held to pick the name of another $125 winner. To enter, bring us your cover-all card at 42 South Main St. during regular business hours.

The date of the drawing has not yet been set.

The bingo game was proudly sponsored by Oberlin Business Partnership, Bremke Insurance Agency of Wellington, NAPA Auto Parts of Wellington, Fraley & Fox of Amherst, and Lorain Pointe Senior Apartments.

Nahm https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_9568.jpg Nahm Pasternak https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_20180816_121411.jpg Pasternak Scott https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_20180816_133510.jpg Scott Whitman https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_20180816_133914_1.jpg Whitman