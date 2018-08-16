Leadership trip to D.C. for JVS seniors

Savannah Roby, a senior from Wellington, was part of a six-student delegation from the Lorain County JVS to visit the Washington Leadership Conference this summer in the nation’s capital.

She seized the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars focusing on identifying personal strengths and goals as well as honing qualities that will help guide her local FFA chapter.

Students who attended are enrolled in the landscape and greenhouse management and industrial equipment mechanics programs at the JVS. In addition to Roby, the group included Sydney Collier from Clearview, William Keller from Midview, Thomas Keller from Midview, Aidan Marang from Keystone, and Michael McDonald from Keystone.

The capstone of the event allowed students to learn about civic responsibility by volunteering at Meals of Hope, where they packed food for people in need.

Collier said the experience showed her that people could come together and make a real difference. “Whether you know each other or not, if you have a purpose and a plan, you can succeed in helping others,” she said.

The students also toured District of Columbia landmarks including the Washington Monument, Arlington National Cemetery, and the U.S. Capitol.

Pictured in Washington, D.C., are students (back row) William Keller, Michael McDonald, Thomas Keller, Aidan Marang, (front row) Sydney Collier, and Savannah Roby. Sydney Collier and Savannah Roby pack food for people in need as a community service component of their trip.