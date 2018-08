WELLINGTON SCHOOLS BUS ROUTES

Bus 1

Mrs. Reininger

Leave at 6:17 a.m.

South Butler Road

Left on Cook Road

Left on Gore Orphanage Road

First stop at 23400 Gore Orphanage Rd. at 6:24 a.m.

Right on Rolfe Road

Left on Butler Road

Right on State Route 18

Left on Chenango Road

Left on Ferry Road

Right on Monroe Road

Cross over Leroy Road

Turn around at 850 Monroe Rd.

Right on Leroy Road

Right on Butler Road

Turn around at Cook Road

Right on State Route 18

Pick up all students on State Route 18 from Butler Road to Fairgrounds Road

Drop off at Westwood Elementary, pick up shuttle to McCormick at the flag pole. Shuttle will leave at 7:30 a.m.

Drop off at McCormick Middle School

Drop off at Wellington High School

Bus 4

Mrs. Scolaro

Leave 6:22 a.m.

East on Peck Wadsworth

North on West Road, West on Webster Road

North on West Road

West on Whitney Road

South on Hawley Road

West on Webster Road

South on State Route 58, West on Peck Wadsworth

North Quarry Road

East on Miriam Road

South on Pitts Road

East on Peck Wadsworth

South on State Route 58

Pickup all students from Peck Wadsworth Road to Commerce Drive

Right on Commerce Drive

Left on Heritage Drive and turn around

Drop off at McCormick Middle School

Drop off at Wellington High School

Drop of at Westwood Elementary

Pick up shuttle at Athletic Field 7:30

Drop off at Westwood

Bus 12

Mr. Brennan

Leave at 6:19 a.m.

North on Pitts Road

East on Whitney Road

North on State Route 58

East on State Route 303

North on Hallauer Road

West on Hughes Road. Turn southbound on Rt. 58

Turn west on Rt. 303

Turn north on Pitts Road, then west on Hughes Road

North on Quarry Road, turn around at Edwards’ residence

South on Quarry Road to St. Rt. 303

East on St. Rt. 303 to Pitts Road, turn south

Turn west on Whitney Road. Go south on Quarry Road, then east on Merriam Road

North on Pitts Road to Whitney Road. Go east on Whitney Road

Turn South on St. Rt. 58

Drop off at McCormcik Middle School

Drop off at Wellington High School

Drop off at Westwood Elementary

Pick up shuttle at Athletic Field at 7:30.

Drop off McCormick Middle School

Drop off Wellington High School

Bus 8

Ms. Smith

Leave McCormick at 6:25 a.m.

South on State Route 58

North on Pitts Road, first pick up at 23868 Pitts Rd.

Cross State Route 18 to Peck Wadsworth Road

West on Peck Wadsworth Road

South on Quarry Road

West on Peck Wadsworth

North on Mosher Road, turn around at Austin Road

West on Peck Wadsworth Road

North on State Route 511, turn around at Austin Road

South on State Route 511

West on Peck Wadsworth Road. Turn around at Gore Orphanage Rd

South on State Route 511

Cross State Route 18 to Jones Road

East on Jones Road to Parkside Reserve Street

Left on Parkside Reserve Street

Group Stops at Findley Avenue, Lakeside Avenue, Greenview Court, and Northwoods Avenue

Drop off at McCormick Middle School

Drop off at Wellington High School

Drop off at Westwood Elementary School

Bus 6

Mrs. Baker

Leave McCormick at 6:25 a.m.

South on State Route 58

Left on Cemetery Road

Right on Hawley Road

Left on Jones Road

Right on Smith Road

Left on West Road

Left on State Route 18

Right on Hawley Road

Turn around at last house on right before tracks

Cross over State Route 18

Turn around at Cemetery Road

Left on State Route 18

Left on State Route 58

Right on Fourth Street

Left on Prospect Street

Pick up group stop at Woodland Avenue

Right on Kent Street to Walden Apartments

Back on to Kent Street

Left on Prospect Street

Drop off at Westwood Elementary School

Drop off at McCormick Middle School

Go to High School – leave at 7:25 a.m.

Go to JVS

Back to McCormick Middle School

Bus 9

Mrs. Smith

Leave McCormick at 6:20 a.m.

Right on State Route 58

West on State Route 162

Left on Baker Road

West on Stewart Road

North on Quarry Road

Right on Bursley Road Turn around at 48345 Bursley Rd.

North on Quarry Road

Right on Griggs Road

Left on Quarry Road

Left on Jones Road

Turn around at Anderson Road

Left on Quarry Road

Turn around before tracks

Left on Jones Road

Left on State Route 58

Last stop at Massie residence

Drop off at McCormick Middle School

Drop off at Wellington High School

Drop off at Westwood Elementary School

Bus 3 — AM

Mrs. Harrell

Leave McCormick Middle School 6:50 a.m.

North on State Route 58

East on State Route 20

North on State Route 301

Exit at Grafton Road. Left on Grafton Road

Left on 4th Street, drop off at St. Mary’s if needed

Right on Middle Avenue

Right on Broad Street

Left on East Bridge

Right on Cleveland Street

Left on Harwood St.

Right on Poplar Street to Elyria Catholic drop off if needed

Right on Gulf Road

Left on State Route 57/113

Continue on State Route 113

Left on West Ridge Road to Open Door drop off if needed.

Left on West Ridge Road

Right on Oberlin Road

Left on Butternut Ridge Rd

Drop off at First Baptist if needed

Return to McCormick Middle School 8:15 a.m.

Bus 13 – PM

Mrs. Harrell

Pickup at Wellington High School 3 p.m.

Right on State Route 58

Left on State Route 18

Left on Cornerstone Avenue

Left on Hamilton Street

Left on East Street

Right on State Route 18

Right on State Route 58 to Bus Pen

Bus 13 – AM

Mrs. Humphreys

Leave McCormick Middle School 7:20 a.m.

Go out Union Street

Right on State Route 18

Left on Park Street.

Right on State Route 18

Left on Cornerstone Avenue

Left on Hamilton Street

Left on East Street

Right on State Route 18

Right on State Route 58

To Wellington High School

Bus 3 – PM

Mrs. Humphreys

Leave 1:45 p.m.

Right on State Route 58

Right on State Route 10/20

Left on State Route 301

Right on Oberlin Road

Left on Middle Avenue

Right on 16th Street

Left on East Avenue

Left on 4th Street to St. Mary’s if needed

Right on Middle Avenue

Right on Broad Street

Left on East Bridge Street

Right on Cleveland Street

Left on Harwood Street

Right on Poplar Street to Elyria Catholic if needed

Right on Gulf Road

Left on State Route 57/113

Continue on State Route 113

Left on West Ridge Road to Open Door if needed

Left on West Ridge Road

Left on Butternut Ridge Road to First Baptist if needed

Right on State Route 301

To Early Learning Center

Right on State Route 301

Left on State Route 10/20

Left on State Route 58

Drop off Preschool, Private School and PEP students per assigned instructions