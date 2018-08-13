Lots to do at the Lorain County Fair!

Is there anything better than biting into a fresh Italian sausage?

Or taking your kids to see bunny rabbits, calves, roosters, and ponies?

Or waving from atop the Ferris wheel?

We’re ready for the 173rd Lorain County Fair and we know you are too! We’re hoping to see about 120,000 of you from Aug. 20 to 26 at the fairgrounds in Wellington, where our reporters will have cameras locked and loaded to capture smiling faces.

Each year we get to enjoy one last summer fling by listening to the engines rev up at the tractor pull, seeing the amazing projects 4-H kids put together, watching the horse races, checking out blue ribbon-winning pies, and taking in fantastic works of local art.

Lorain County is home to Ohio’s second-largest county fair. It’s a celebration of the harvest, of our agricultural heritage, of our love for animals, and of our talents from photography to fiddling to growing monster-sized pumpkins.

If you’ve never been to the fair, you don’t know what you’re missing. Here’s a short (an incomplete!) list of experiences you have to try:

• Eat a freshly-made Wellington band doughnut or three!

• Learn how bees make honey and taste some of it!

• Feel the stands shake as cars collide in the demolition derby!

• Clap along with bands giving free performances throughout the week!

• Bond with a friendly goat (be sure to use hand sanitizer after petting the animals)!

• Try the craziest fair food you can find — we’ve experimented over the years with everything from alligator meat to bison to deep-fried candy bars!

• Try to win a goldfish in the carnival games row!

The Lorain County Fair opens each day at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Admission is $5. Gates 1, 3, 4, and 6 accepted credit cards. No checks are accepted. Children ages eight and under are free.

Parking is also free.

Ride tickets are $1 each. The number of tickets needed are posted on each ride.

Unlimited ride stamps can be purchased from 1-10 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for $20. They are $15 from 1-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

New this year: Kids Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

It will feature a roaming balloon artist, juggler, and stilt-walker; an ice cream eating contest at 2 p.m. in Pavilion 2; a joke-telling contest at 4 p.m.; and the Kidbucks Game Show at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. by Gate 3. Check out www.kidbucksgameshow.com for more on that last event.

Vendors that day will feature face painting, crafts, giveaways, a coloring contest, demonstrations, a cookie decorating contest, safety demonstrations, and lots of games and prizes. Wellington firefighters will have a kids’ fire obstacle course set up at Building 50.

Senior citizens, veterans, and active military service members will get free admission to the fairgrounds on Thursday, Aug. 23 (with proper ID). Free wheelchairs will be available at Gate 4 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don’t plan to go to the fair? No problem! You can still be part of the fun by following along with our reporters on Facebook and our websites:

• www.theamherstnewstimes.com

• www.theoberlinnewstribune.com

• www.thewellingtonenterprise.com

We plan to post hundreds of photos and lots of videos to make the experience come alive! Don’t forget to pick up the print newspapers on Aug. 23 and 30 for great coverage of the Lorain County Fair.

Skylar Squire and her cow say cheese before heading back into the barn at the 2017 Lorain County Fair.

