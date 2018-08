Courtesy photo

Alaine Bremke of Wellington exhibited the Reserve Champion Dorset Market Lamb at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She competed against 273 exhibitors with 745 market lambs to win the honor. Bremke’s lamb was purchased for $1,175 by Shroyer Show Stock, Hudawn Facility Solutions, Umbarger Feeds, and OSIA LEAD Council Booster Banner Program. Aline is the daughter of David and Laura Bremke and a member of the Wellington FFA.