Cremation garden construction begins

A 14,000-pound columbarium, the centerpiece of a new cremation garden under construction at Wellington Union Cemetery, was dropped off at the site Aug. 1.

When finished, the structure will contain 72 niches, each providing space for two funeral urns. The $50,000 cremation garden will be located on the property formerly occupied by Trail’s End, a log cabin home demolished in 2016.

“We’ll do a layout that’s really customized for our circle of land here,” said councilwoman Helen Dronsfield, who also sits on the Union Cemetery board and has pushed for the project for over two years. “There will be benches, rocks, and we’re going to put in pathways to make it ideal for ceremonies.”

Officials have estimated that cremations make up 20 to 30 percent of Norton-Eastman Funeral Home’s business. They plan to work closely with owner Jay Eastman.

Dronsfield expects the cremation garden to begin filling up sometime this fall once legalities are worked out final niche prices are determined.

While residents have inquired about the garden, no formal reservations have yet been made.

“You’ll be able to buy a niche the same way you buy a cemetery plot,” said Dronsfield. “It goes through the cemetery and people will be able to do that in advance. People can call the cemetery office now for any information they need. We’ll be making final details public once they’re known.”

The cemetery is jointly owned by the village and Wellington Township.

Cremation has become an increasingly popular option over traditional burial during the past 40 years.

In 1980, cremation made up a little less than 10 percent of all funeral arrangements. That number has grown to roughly half and is projected to reach 55 percent by 2020. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, cremation rates could rise above 70 percent by 2030.

Many point to cost as a primary reason for the shift, with the national average cost of traditional burial coming in at roughly $7,500 and cremation at $2,500.

Wellington workers lower a 14,000-pound columbarium into place Aug. 1 at Wellington Union Cemetery. A $50,000 cremation garden is being installed at the cemetery’s north end. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_IMG_6904.jpg Wellington workers lower a 14,000-pound columbarium into place Aug. 1 at Wellington Union Cemetery. A $50,000 cremation garden is being installed at the cemetery’s north end. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise