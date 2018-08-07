Elyria man dies in Penfield crash

A 22-year-old man died early Tuesday when his Jeep became lodged under a tanker trailer on Rt. 18 in Penfield Township.

Jeffrey Shaw of Elyria was killed in the crash, which happened at 2:42 a.m. near Foster Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shaw ran a stop sign and hit the side of a 2018 Freightliner hauling a trailer, a media release said. The large truck was driven by Randy Hunter, 58, of Wellington.

Shaw died at the scene. Hunter was not injured.

The state route was closed in both directions for about two hours.

Wellington firefighters, South Lorain County Ambulance District EMTs, and Dunlap’s Towing also responded to the site.

The crash remains under investigation.