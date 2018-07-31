Trucks, robots, and tractors

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Area kids got their first taste of what it’s like to operate some heavy duty equipment July 28 at Eagles Aerie 2051’s touch-a-truck event. Wellington fire chief Mike Wetherbee was on hand to greet visitors on one of his department’s trucks as well as members of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to show off some of their high-tech equipment.

Lt. Randall Koubek, commander of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad, shows how an explosive detecting robot works July 28 during a touch-a-truck event put on by Eagles Aerie 2051.

Nathan Trodecki and Nicholas Rickman of Wellington hose outlets on a fire truck.

Fire chief Mike Wetherbee welcomes siblings Tommy, Henry, Olivia, Charlie, and Sophie Klier to tour a truck.

Brothers Cameron and Elliott Roush take in the view from atop a tractor.

Ethan Balli, Judah Murphy, and Arianna Mack take a peek inside a semi-truck.