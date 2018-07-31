Let’s play ball! Vintage game celebrates bicentennial

It was easy to mistake 2018 for 1868 Sunday at Wellington Community Park as village employees and residents competed in a vintage baseball double-header.

Bleachers surrounding Larry DeVoe Memorial Field were filled to capacity as the Wellington Village Dukettes prevailed 9-4 over the Lady Diamonds. The Wellington Village Gentlemen were defeated 25-10 by the Ohio Village Muffins.

Both visiting squads came to the village from the Columbus area as part of ongoing Wellington bicentennial festivities and were decked out in period garb.

Mayor Hans Schneider, who led off for Wellington and ripped a single in his first at bat, said the two vintage teams will likely be brought back to the village next year for a rematch.

“What we’re looking to do with these events is bring people out and bring people together,” he said. “We’ve already talked to them and we’re going to get on their schedule for next year. There’s no gloves today and our uniform is a little different. The jeans can be a little restrictive. This is a great way to experience baseball and it’s brought a really good crowd out today.”

McCormick Middle School teacher Megan Birchfield took the field for the Dukettes along with her twin sister, Michele Davison.

“I think this was a really neat way to celebrate the bicentennial,” Birchfield said. “It’s nice to get to play with people from Wellington who are all different ages. Some of them I’ve taught. It was just a great experience. I didn’t get my first lesson in vintage baseball until I came here today.”

“I feel really lucky that I just happened to be here for this,” said Davison, who was visiting from San Diego, Calif. “I didn’t know anything about vintage baseball either and it’s cool to learn about it and celebrate a big occasion for Wellington at the same time.”

