Ribbon cut at new Mercy Health facility

Laurie Hamame | Wellington Enterprise

The snip of six jumbo scissors ceremonially welcomed Mercy Health’s new health care facility in Wellington at a July 26 ribbon-cutting. Following eight months of construction, the 5,500-square-foot building on Rt. 58 will be fully open Aug. 6 as a walk-in clinic for non-emergency illnesses such as colds, sore throats, and allergies. It will also have check-in kiosks and provide occupational health, sports and school physicals, and vaccinations. As a health care professional himself, village mayor Hans Schneider said he sees firsthand how important access and convenience is for families trying to seek care close to home. “We must provide points of care where and when people need it most,” he said.

Pictured are Edwin Oley, CEO at Mercy Health; Ed Ruth, president of Mercy Health Allen Hospital; Robert Fisher, chairman on the Mercy Health board of trustees; Saadia Hussain, primary care physician at the new center; Schneider; and Steve Ross, president of Ross Builders.