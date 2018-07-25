Turn back the baseball clock this Sunday

Don’t take your baseball glove to Wellington Community Park this Sunday when village employees take on traveling teams in vintage games.

Since mitts weren’t invented until 1870, the’s 1860s-inspired games will require bare-handed fielding.

The old-timey showcase is part of Wellington’s ongoing bicentennial celebration and will feature two separate games — one for men and one for women.

The women will go on first at noon and face the Lady Diamonds followed by the men at 2 p.m. against the Ohio Village Muffins. Both contests will be played on the year-old Larry DeVoe Memorial Field.

“This is baseball from before the Civil War started and before things became professionalized,” said Muffins manager Jim Kimnach. “No one was paid and it was a gentlemanly game. It was a different time and it’s a neat feeling to bring it back. There’s no gloves but it’s still a hard ball. The ball can be caught on the fly or on the first bounce.”

The Muffins started playing in 1981 as part of a historical village created near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. A loyal following for the team led to the creation of the Lady Diamonds shortly after the turn of the millennium.

“We were one of the first groups to do this and we’ve helped a lot of other teams get started,” Kimnach said. “It’s Wellington’s bicentennial and we’re happy to be part of it. We do about two or three bicentennials every year and it’s always fun for the players and anyone who’s watching.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.