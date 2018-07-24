School treasurer awarded by state

Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

School district treasurer Tina Gabler was recently presented an Ohio Auditor of State Award, which is given to local governments and public entities that meet certain criteria when reporting their finances. The award is handed down by the Ohio auditor of state’s office and is given annually to just five percent of school districts. Gabler thanked staff members Tari Diedrick and Susan Doehr, seen here to her left and right, for their contributions to her office’s efficiency.