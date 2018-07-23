Rt. 58 work causes back-ups

Resurfacing work on Rt. 58 reared its head in Wellington this past week, resulting in frustration for many drivers entering the village from the north.

At noon Friday, a line of southbound traffic extended from the Main Street underpass to just north of Discount Drug Mart. Some motorists have reported traffic reaching as far north as as the Rt. 58 S-curves.

The $1.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation paving project was originally expected to be completed by July 4 but was delayed by inclement weather in May and June. Officials now say work will be finished by the end of the month.

Once complete, new pavement will stretch from the village’s northern limits to the Lorain-Ashland county border.

“None of us like traffic delays, including myself,” said mayor Hans Schneider. “But residents’ continued patience is much appreciated. We’ve been waiting for this project to be completed now for several months and we’ve all dealt with bad areas on 58. Now that we’re near the end, I hope people will give us a few more days of understanding and patience. We’ll be able to put the project to bed and look forward to next year and the Rt. 18 work.”

A state-funded resurfacing of Rt. 18 was approved April 2 by Wellington village council.

That project is set to commence in 2019 and cover from the Lorain-Huron county line to the Lorain-Medina county line.

A 1.25-mile portion of that stretch falls withing the Wellington village limits.

Contractor bids are expected to be awarded in October with construction beginning in May and work inside of Wellington likely occurring the following month, according to village manager Steve Dupee.

“Hopefully, the work on 18 will be a little easier on residents,” said Schneider. “Wellington is a very tolerant town in regard to traffic because the Lorain County Fair is here. Traffic is very heavy for that for about 10 or 11 days but we always come through it all right and at the end of the day we’re going to have a very smooth drive through the village.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Crews smooth out new pavement on Rt. 58 Friday as a $1.7 million ODOT resurfacing project makes its way through Wellington. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/07/web1_IMG_6643.jpg Crews smooth out new pavement on Rt. 58 Friday as a $1.7 million ODOT resurfacing project makes its way through Wellington. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Southbound traffic extends from the Main Street underpass to Discount Drug Mart. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/07/web1_IMG_6622.jpg Southbound traffic extends from the Main Street underpass to Discount Drug Mart. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Wellington police officers direct traffic at the corner of routes 58 and 18. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/07/web1_IMG_6636.jpg Wellington police officers direct traffic at the corner of routes 58 and 18. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise