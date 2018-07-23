Mercy building to open its doors

A new 5,800-square-foot Mercy Health medical facility will be shown to residents Thursday, July 26 at a public open house.

The facility, located at 840 Patriot Dr., will open for business Aug. 6 and offer primary and walk-in care as well as occupational health services.

The open house will kick off at 3 p.m. with remarks from officials including Mercy senior vice president Edwin Oley and Wellington mayor Hans Schneider. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow. Doors to the facility will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“This is another feather in Wellington’s cap,” Schneider said. “It’s another quality of life service that many, many rural communities don’t have. Think how blessed we are to have fire, ambulance, and police services in our community. We’re not waiting for those services. Now we’re going to have a brand new aspect to that. It makes our village an appealing place to be. We’re going to continue to seek out people who want to invest in this community and not just in the short-term.”

All Mercy offices located at 508 Dickson St. will move to the new facility. Those offices are located in the Binder Building behind the old Wellington Community Hospital, which closed in 1989.

One additional primary care physician will be hired to work alongside family doctor Saadia Hussain, who’s practiced in Wellington for the past five years.

Oberlin’s Mercy Health Allen Hospital has offered the closest emergency care for Wellington residents up to this point.

The $2.5 million Wellington facility was approved by the village planning commission in June 2017 before ground was officially broken in November. The building is expected to include eight treatment rooms and possibly x-ray amenities.

Mercy Health operates 23 hospitals and 450 care locations across eight regions in Ohio and Kentucky. It is the largest health system and fourth largest employer in Ohio.

The company operates Mercy Allen and Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.