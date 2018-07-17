State Farm raises $400 for Well-Help

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Kids took turns sending Wellington mayor Hans Schneider into a dunk tank July 14 during a customer appreciation event celebrating State Farm Insurance agent Peggy Karolak’s 15th anniversary in Wellington. The dunk tank raised $400 to be donated to Well-Help. Firefighters and police officers spoke with residents of all ages while kids enjoyed face painting from Dukes cheerleaders.

Village council president Gene Hartman prepares to dunk mayor Hans Schneider July 14 during State Farm Insurance’s 15-year anniversary celebration.

Nadia Greer’s face is painted by Wellington Dukes cheerleader Chloe Black.

Jen Kazmierczak enjoys sunny skies with her children Josie, Jaycie, and Jacob.

Chris Hanmer of Oberlin takes his turn at the dunk tank.

Amarianna Greer wears her heart on her sleeve and face.

Addison Greer of Lorain winds up for a throw.

State Farm agent Peggy Karolak and mayor Hans Schneider are flanked by firefighters, police officers, and State Farm staff members.