Rt. 58 work hits the village

Repaving work on Rt. 58 finally reached Wellington this week after a delay. On Monday, crews smoothed over areas of the road near the entrance to Wellington High School, where drainage and leveling issues have created numerous difficulties for drivers.

The $1.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation project stretches from the Lorain-Ashland County border to Wellington’s northern limits. It was originally slated to be completed before July 4 but inclement weather in May and June halted work completely until July 9.

Be prepared for brief traffic delays as you head downtown until the project’s estimated completion date toward the end of this month.