Property valuations to rise countywide

Property valuations are expected to rise by an average of 11.5 percent across Lorain County, the first residential reappraisal since 2015 and the first for commercial or industrial properties since 2012.

The changes will go into effect Jan. 1 and will be discussed by Lorain County auditor Craig Snodgrass in a July 24 press conference.

Public meetings will be held in several areas of the county where residents can meet with appraisers in 15-minute blocks to discuss their properties. Times have not yet been set but are expected to stretch from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Snodgrass.

Wellington and Oberlin residents can visit the New Russia Township Lodge from Aug. 27-30.

Amherst’s meetings will take place Sept. 17-20 at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 515 North Leavitt Rd.

Residents in all communities should expect to receive mail notifications two weeks before their meeting takes place.

“I’ve been meeting with all of our mayors, superintendents, treasurers, and township trustees to try and give them a preliminary overview of the values,” the county auditor said. “It was very important because I’m sure they’re going to be getting questions from their constituents.

”This is a reappraisal and that’s different from a triannual update of statistical values. With a reappraisal, we’re out there at every single property two, three, and four times. We’re using our aerial pictometry and it’s just a much more involved process… Sometimes people think we just throw a dart to determine these things, but that’s not the case,” Snodgrass said.

New valuation numbers haven’t been made available for all communities yet.

But we obtained a snapshot for the village of Wellington, where property valuations for residential property are expected to rise by an average 8.85 percent. Industrial land values will go up 17.4 percent, commercial will rise 18.2 percent, and agricultural property values will shoot up by 35.35 percent at the start of 2019.

Since 2012, residential property valuations in Wellington have risen by 18.45 percent while agricultural, commercial, and industrial sites have seen respective 45.04, 19.98, and 22.43 percent jumps.

“Certainly, we’re a much different economy in 2018 compared to 2012,” said Snodgrass. “Back then, we were still feeling a lot of the effects from the recession and the fallout from those years. Purchases and sales have certainly been on the rise.”

Wellington village council has discussed whether higher property taxes could dissuade voters from supporting a proposed .75 percent local income tax increase.

The village will see an estimated revenue increase of $23,059 in 2019 from the county’s property valuation changes.

