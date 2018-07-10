More public parking coming to downtown

A new 24-hour public parking lot with up to seven spaces will be created in downtown Wellington later this year.

The lot is located at the corner of Depot and South Main Streets adjacent to the former birdseed factory that was destroyed by an arsonist last fall.

Village manager Steve Dupee said he expects remaining work on the lot — striping, new concrete, and squaring off its edges — to be completed by November.

That work will be handled by the Wellington public works department with total costs yet to be determined. Dupee does not expect the final tally to represent a significant hit to the village’s budget.

“We’re talking a pretty low amount of money here for something that will help our residents and business owners,” he said. “Cars are already using the lot and we want to make sure we get as many spaces as possible fit in there. We’re doing concrete replacement on Grand Avenue right now and we want to stay on that.”

All-hours public parking can also be found behind town hall and off Taylor Street behind LorMet Community Federal Credit Union.

The additional spaces will continue to replenish downtown public parking lost in 2016 during an Ohio Department of Transportation signal replacement project at the corner of routes 18 and 58.

In June, Denes Concrete completed the installation of 10 new angled parking spaces along West Herrick Avenue. Those spaces combined with the seven proposed on Depot Street will come close to replacing 18 that were lost due to ODOT’s work.

