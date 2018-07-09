Bikers hurt in two Sunday crashes

Four motorcyclists were hospitalized Sunday in a pair of crashes just a couple of hours apart.

The first happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kelly Street and West Herrick Avenue when two bikes collided, according to Wellington assistant fire chief Bill Brown.

A woman was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland with a severe head injury. A man was taken to Mercy Health Oberlin Hospital.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, Brown said.

The second crash came around 6:45 p.m. on Rt. 301 in Penfield. It involved a single motorcycle ridden by a husband and wife from Spencer, just a short way from their home.

Brown said the cause of the crash was unclear; one patient was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center while the other was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

“Neither were in very good shape, from what I understand,” said Brown.