Patriots play at village hall

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
It wouldn’t be Fourth of July week in Wellington without an appearance from the Patriots Symphonic Band, and that tradition was upheld July 3 in front of a packed lawn at village hall. The band performed a number of selections from Disney movies and a medley from “West Side Story” before village resident Tim Simonson joined in as guest conductor during a rendition of “The Black Horse Troop March.” The event and a simultaneous ice cream social are presented annually by Main Street Wellington.
Patriots Symphonic Band conductor and Wellington resident John Knight leads a rendition of “A Whole New World.”
The band is Northern Ohio’s largest nonprofit, all-volunteer music ensemble.
Leslie Simonson and her granddaughter, Lila, dance to the music.
Residents fill the village hall lawn.
Charley Evans of Penfield Township applauds after hearing a medley from “West Side Story.”
Band members perform “Tonight, Tonight.”
Band member Kristen Jones of Elyria lends her voice to the symphony.