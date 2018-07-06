Posted on by

Patriots play at village hall

Patriots Symphonic Band conductor and Wellington resident John Knight leads a rendition of “A Whole New World.”

Patriots Symphonic Band conductor and Wellington resident John Knight leads a rendition of “A Whole New World.”


The band is Northern Ohio’s largest nonprofit, all-volunteer music ensemble.


Leslie Simonson and her granddaughter, Lila, dance to the music.


Residents fill the village hall lawn.


Charley Evans of Penfield Township applauds after hearing a medley from “West Side Story.”


Band members perform “Tonight, Tonight.”


Band member Kristen Jones of Elyria lends her voice to the symphony.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

It wouldn’t be Fourth of July week in Wellington without an appearance from the Patriots Symphonic Band, and that tradition was upheld July 3 in front of a packed lawn at village hall. The band performed a number of selections from Disney movies and a medley from “West Side Story” before village resident Tim Simonson joined in as guest conductor during a rendition of “The Black Horse Troop March.” The event and a simultaneous ice cream social are presented annually by Main Street Wellington.

