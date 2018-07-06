Rochester parade winners announced

Ninety entries were evaluated in the 99th Annual Rochester Homecoming Parade on July 4.
The winners are:
Tractors
1. Medina Antique Tractor Power Association
2. Myron Knapp
3. Steve and Pam Novak
Floats
1. Rochester Winning Workers 4-H Club
2. Rochester Baptist Church
3. American Made 4-H Club
Horses
1. Julia Yaworsky
2. Claire Ensign
3. Taylor Michel
Auto
1. Les Somsak
2. Ronald Roerig
3. Larry Gilles
Patriotic
1. Chris Rowland
2. Rochester Historical Society
3. Larry Wagner
Walkers/Bicycles
1. Andrew Wallen
2. Jacob Wallen
3. Sarah Wallen
Motorized Bikes, Four-Wheelers, and Golf Carts
1. Aryiana Sword
2. Ellie & Jacob
3. Kaiden
Business
1. Safeway Pest Control
2. Kenworth of Ashland
3. Dr. Julie Hill – NOMS