Rochester parade winners announced

Ninety entries were evaluated in the 99th Annual Rochester Homecoming Parade on July 4.

The winners are:

Tractors

1. Medina Antique Tractor Power Association

2. Myron Knapp

3. Steve and Pam Novak

Floats

1. Rochester Winning Workers 4-H Club

2. Rochester Baptist Church

3. American Made 4-H Club

Horses

1. Julia Yaworsky

2. Claire Ensign

3. Taylor Michel

Auto

1. Les Somsak

2. Ronald Roerig

3. Larry Gilles

Patriotic

1. Chris Rowland

2. Rochester Historical Society

3. Larry Wagner

Walkers/Bicycles

1. Andrew Wallen

2. Jacob Wallen

3. Sarah Wallen

Motorized Bikes, Four-Wheelers, and Golf Carts

1. Aryiana Sword

2. Ellie & Jacob

3. Kaiden

Business

1. Safeway Pest Control

2. Kenworth of Ashland

3. Dr. Julie Hill – NOMS