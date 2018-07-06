PHOTOS: A sea of stars and stripes on the Fourth of July

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Rain and thunder held off just long enough July 4 for a raucous Independence Day celebration along South Main Street. Classic cars sat on display in front of Farm & Home Hardware as burgers and hotdogs were served up for attendees. Attractions in front of town hall included a dunk tank set up by Wellington High School cheerleaders, live music, and face painting. A parade featured local 4-H band members, Little Miss Firecracker contestants, Boy Scouts, village safety forces, and a barrage of candy that was eagerly picked up by kids waiting on curbs. The day was concluded by a fireworks show at the Lorain County Fairgrounds.

McKenna Piatrowski of Wellington waves to the parade crowd July 4 after being crowned Little Miss Firecracker 2018.

Eleven-month-old Connor Rush of Wellington is decked out in Americana garb.

Village kids target audience members with squirt guns.

Spirit of ‘76 reenactors lead the parade down South Main Street.

Members of local 4-H chapters provide musical accompaniment.

A pair of Clydesdale horses gallop down the street.

Eleven-year-old friends Nathan Glavich and Mason Daniels of Wellington ride in the parade.

These girls showed up ready for Independence Day.

Wellington mayor Hans Schneider and Wendy Underwood toss candy out of a convertible.

A small tractor pulls a colorful train.

Rod Eichel of West Salem holds his one-year-old son, Roscoe.

Jacob Kazmierczak of Wellington readies his squirt gun.

Wellington High School teacher John Perry joins several reenactors in the parade.

Float riders dish out and receive a barrage of squirt gun and water balloon fire.

A trio of reenactors portray some of Wellington’s most prominent historical women.

Rapunzel says hello to her fans.

Siblings Nicholas, Sidney, Lindsay, and Lilly Rickman smile for the camera in front of village hall.

Boys and Girls Club members laugh as they ride in the parade.

Dukes cheerleaders ready their squirt guns.

A 1966 Chevrolet Impala convertible owned by Al Copronica of Elyria.

A 1929 Buick Sedan owned by Gregory Dugas of Penfield Twp.

A 1936 Ford Coupe owned by Larry Cucco of New London.

Attendees fill up South Main Street as they wait for the parade to begin.