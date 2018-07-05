LMRE to hold annual meeting and fun day

Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting and family fun day will take place Tuesday, July 17 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

The event is open to cooperative members and their families. Registration will open at 1 p.m.

Members received a registration card with their July bill. They must take that perforated card to the meeting to register and receive a gift from the cooperative. All children will receive a slap band bracelet upon registration in order to participate in youth activities.

Activities for children will include bounce houses, a petting zoo, reptile show, an electric safety demonstration by LMRE linemen, face painting, and a photo booth from 1-6 p.m.

There also will be wellness displays, energy efficiency workshops, and information about the Ohio Electric Cooperatives’ efforts to provide electricity to villages in Guatemala. A free dinner will be served from 4-6 p.m.

The 82nd annual business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature reports from LMRE general manager Markus Bryant, board president John Eaton, and People Fund chairman Joe Swinko.

Voting for three seats on the board of trustees and a code of regulations amendment dealing with setting the date for annual meetings will close at 11:59 a.m. on Friday, July 13.

All members received mail ballots in mid-June. Members can vote by mail or online by accessing www.lmre.org. The results of the election will be announced during the business meeting.

There is a contested election with two Spencer Township residents running for the cooperative’s District 8 seat. David Bertram is challenging incumbent Keith Lowe. District 8 includes Homer and Spencer townships and Spencer Village in Medina County, and Canaan and Congress townships and the village of Burbank in Wayne County.

There is also a contested election for the cooperative’s District 5 seat between two LaGrange Township residents. Kathleen Duplaga is challenging incumbent Judy Pickworth. District 5 includes LaGrange Township in Lorain County.

District 2 trustee James McConnell is running unopposed. McConnell represents Camden, Henrietta, New Russia, and Pittsfield townships in Lorain County and Florence Township in Erie County.

Lorain-Medina serves approximately 16,200 consumers in Lorain, Medina, Ashland, Huron, and Wayne counties.