Dog Days arrive downtown

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Tails wagged and tongues lapped up plenty of water at Sunday’s Dog Days of Summer festival presented by Main Street Wellington. More than 20 vendors converged in front of village hall to welcome hundreds of canines and their humans to the event, which was planned as a replacement of the Cheese Heritage Festival. Attendees enjoyed talks from canine experts, trick contests, raffles, pictures with Santa, and face painting.

Raegan Keating of LaGrange shows off her Yorkshire terrier, Oliver, to judges.

Wyatt Thompson of Wellington and his canine companion Jemma get acquainted with Santa.

Christine Forbush and Eric Hunter of Elyria ready their canine pals, Molly and Zeke, for a dock diving competition at the Lorain County Fair this August. Chip Ingersoll (right) of Amherst’s Alpha Dog Pet Center sponsors the team.

Bryanna Keating of LaGrange takes a breather with her terrier-poodle mix, Louie.

Mosby, a schnauzer-dachshund mix from Lorain, sits down to cool off.

Lily and Elijah Flagner of North Ridgeville use face paint to mimic their favorite animal pals.

Ashleigh Martin of Wellington sports a freshly-painted butterfly.

A rainbow bridge set up by Partners with Paws of Lorain County honors departed pets.

Brooklyn, a chihuahua from Wellington, picks out a shady spot to lie down.

Carter, an albino doberman from Avon Lake, takes a break after a trick competition.

Murray, a border collie from Berlin Heights, celebrates a second-place finish in the trick competition.