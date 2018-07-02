Bicentennial rung in by firefighters, EMTs

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

A bicentennial celebration and open house greeted village residents Saturday at the Wellington fire station on Kelly Street. Attractions included a tour of the station, a car crash extraction demonstration by firefighters and EMTs, a kids’ obstacle course, and plenty of root beer floats as temperatures approached 100 degrees.

Braylon Fay, Bryson Fay, Kennedy Little, Lia Forgacs, and Liam Forgacs enjoy and afternoon of fun courtesy of Wellington safety forces.

Firefighters and EMTs show how oxygen is delivered to a crash victim.

In a demonstration, a car roof is peeled back before a “crash victim” is extracted.

Responders check vital signs before attempting to remove the “crash victim” from their car.

Firefighters use the jaws of life to enter a mangled car.