Row, row, row your kayak

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Wellington Enterprise

After just one trip around Findley Lake, Nadia Bagley decided to start stuffing her piggy bank to one day buy her own kayak. The 12-year-old attended “Paddlecraft Fridays,” a free event Friday at Findley State Park in Wellington. Visitors and campers learned to canoe, kayak, and maneuver a stand up paddleboard before setting off for a one-hour trip around the lake.

Pictured: Kicking off a 95-degree weekend, Wiz Moore, the park’s naturalist, taught a small group of four how to row, brake, and get in and out of a kayak. Jessica Jackson and Victoria Jackson also joined in on the outdoor adventure, ready for a tan and a workout.