Court helps veterans with transportation

A $6,900 grant will help some Lorain County veterans attending treatment, court, and probation appointments.

The money will be used to provide transportation to former service men and women, who often face difficulty getting to court, according to a release Thursday from Lorain County Veteran Treatment Court judge James Walther.

Seven bikes, helmets, and locks have been purchased for vets who don’t have driver’s licenses.

The grant, administered by Operation Legal Help Ohio, has also been used to buy bus tickets and gas cards.

“The grant allowed the local Veterans Treatment Courts to decide how to best use the funds to meet the transportation needs (of) its own veterans” wrote Walther. “I am very appreciative to be included in the grant. We have put the money to good use.”

The Veterans Treatment Court Team decides which veterans receive assistance through the grant.