Schools open new discussion channel

Better communication between parents and administrators is one result the Wellington board of education hopes will come from its new Dialogue With the Board program, introduced June 26.

The two-hour morning gatherings will begin the second Saturday of each month at Bread N Brew, 100 South Main St. The first meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Inspiration came from Wellington mayor Hans Schneider’s Coffee With the Mayor breakfasts, said district superintendent Ed Weber.

“Although we’ve set a series of topics, it’s really a chance to have an open discussion,” Weber said. “We’ve been asked during open meetings to have a discussion like that on certain topics, and it’s something that we want very much to do. This type of forum will lend itself very well to that kind of talk.”

Over the past year, parents speaking at school board business meetings have continually asked for more open-ended talks on subjects like bullying and school funding.

Topics slated for September through April meetings include school funding, transportation and bus safety, special education programs, College Now, and Dukes football.

Weber reiterated that subjects of Dialogue With the Board meetings will not be restricted to what’s listed.

“This is an opportunity to have a discussion on any school topic that people would like to engage the board on,” he said. “Sometimes it’s very hard to do that during a business meeting. Here, it’s a chance to be informal and open.”

