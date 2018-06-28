Summer fun at Findley

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

A number of travelers made their way into the area for this year’s Ohio Scottish Games, including the McGinnis and Essex families of Columbus. They were spotted June 20 at Findley State Park enjoying blue skies and cool water as they fished and kayaked.

Devin and Riley McGinnis along with Paisley, Quinn, and Krystal Essex paddle through open water June 20 at Findley State Park.

Riley McGinnish splashes as she runs along the shoreline.

Blair McGinnis and his grandson, J.J. Lintner, prepare fishing lines.