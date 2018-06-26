Events pack village slate as July 4 nears

A flurry of events and activities this weekend will keep Wellington bicentennial festivities rolling and help usher in this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, mayor Hans Schneider will reveal the name of a new park set to be constructed at the former McCormick Middle School property on Dickson Street. A free showing of the 2017 movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will immediately follow that announcement.

Main Street Wellington will present the first ever Dog Days of Summer festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in front of village hall.

Speakers will cover topics including canine nutrition and positive behavioral reinforcement. Cpl. Mike Mettler of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office will also be on hand to demonstrate police K-9 techniques with his dog, Maggie.

A “blessing of the dogs” will take place at noon in the midst of other attractions including dog selfies with Santa, dog-inspired paintings from Melissa Burns of The Painting Factory, face painting, food vendors, and a contest in which owners will race to dress their dogs in wet T-shirts.

Owners attending Dog Days are being asked to put their canine companions on a non-retractable leash.

The new event was first announced last summer during the final Cheese Heritage Festival.

“This weekend is going to be very, very hot. So be sure to stay hydrated and keep our animal friends hydrated,” said Main Street Wellington director Jenny Arntz. “We’re going to have a lot of water stations around as well as a couple of paddle pools filled with water. We’ll also have a tent with a deck mister to walk through and cool off.”

Proceeds will benefit both Main Street and Partners With Paws of Lorain County.

An antique car show, also presented by Main Street, will move into the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, featuring rides made no later than 1933. A Victorian fashion show and bicycle display from the Ohio Wheelmen will accompany that event. The Spirit of ‘76 Museum will also open its doors to the public from 1-5 p.m.

On Tuesday, village hall will play host to the annual Patriots Symphonic Band concert and ice cream social. Food will be served at 5 p.m. before the Patriots take the stage at 7 p.m.

New signage for the concert this year will pay tribute to Bill Brumfield, a prominent fundraiser and philanthropist in Wellington who passed away in November after a battle with cancer.

“Bill Brumfield was out there every year with us scooping ice cream,” Arntz said. “We all miss him so much and it was very important for us to honor him. He spent so much time looking out for others so it’s the least we can do.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Cpl. Mike Mettler of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, his K-9 partner Maggie, along with Partners With Paws of Lorain County president Lorie Wilber, are looking forward to this Sunday’s Dog Days of Summer festival. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/06/web1_dog.jpg Cpl. Mike Mettler of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, his K-9 partner Maggie, along with Partners With Paws of Lorain County president Lorie Wilber, are looking forward to this Sunday’s Dog Days of Summer festival. Courtesy photo